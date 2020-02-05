Final federal approval of I-26 Asheville Connector expected this summer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation, along with the Federal Highway Administration, have released the report talking about the future of a proposed road project in Buncombe County.

According to a release from the department, the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the I-26 Asheville Connector is now available to the public.

The FEIS has confirmed the “Preferred Alternative” for all three sections of the project from the I-40/I-26/I-240 interchange to Future I-26 near Broadway Street.

Final federal approval of the project (I-2513) is anticipated this summer when the FHWA issues its Record of Decision. Right of way acquisition for parts of the project may begin this year, and transportation officials anticipate starting phased construction in the next few years.

You can read more about the project HERE.