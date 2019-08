WASHINGTON (WJHL) – Federal officials will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.

The test by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will take place at 2:20 p.m. EDT.

FEMA says alerts will sound on TVs and radios, but not cell phones.

This is the fifth nationwide test of the EAS. The last test took place in October 2018.

