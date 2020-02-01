Feds: Man living in Arizona was al-Qaida leader

National
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say they have arrested a Phoenix-area man suspected of killing two men while acting as a leader of al-Qaida in Iraq.

The Department of Justice said that 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday for proceedings to extradite him to Iraq.

The department says the government there has charged Al-Nouri with two counts of murder in connection with a killing in 2006 in Fallujah.

They say that he and other members of al-Qaida shot and killed a lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006.

A U.S. magistrate judge issued a warrant for him on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how long Al-Nouri had lived in the Arizona or what he did in the state. No further information was released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss