FBI seeks to identify individuals in D.C. violence

Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is attempting to identify people responsible for violence at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the FBI, the identities of instigators are being sought through various means.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media that depicts the rioting and violence at Washington D.C. following a pro-Trump rally.

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

Protestors occupied Congress and forced the evacuation of several buildings.

One protestor was even seen on social media sitting in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Four casualties have been reported following the protests.

To submit information to the FBI, click here.