FBI seeking help connecting victims to nation’s ‘most prolific serial killer’ Samuel Little

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked more than 60 killings in at least 14 states to a 79-year-old inmate who may be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Friday, June 7, 2019, that Little continues to cooperate with investigators from around the country who interrogate him in prison about cold case killings dating back to the 1970s. Little, who is serving life sentences in California, claims to have killed at least 90 women. (Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in connecting the victims to a man the agency calls “the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.”

Samuel Little has confessed to 93 murders, the FBI saying its crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible – with law enforcement able to verify 50 murders.

One of those murders Little admitted to was the killing of a 25-year-old woman in Knoxville back in late 1974 or early 1975.

Another woman’s death was also linked to Little, 34-year-old Martha Cunningham, whose body was found in January 1975.

Another murder happened in Chattanooga in 1981.

Little told the FBI he strangled 93 victims between the years 1970 and 2005.

RELATED » FBI: Convicted killer linked to 90 murders across US; Possibly linked to east Tennessee murder

Many of the victims’ deaths were originally ruled overdoses or accidental or undetermined causes, according to the FBI, and some bodies were never recovered.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in matching the remaining unconfirmed confessions.

ViCAP, with the support of the Texas Rangers, has provided additional information and details about five cases in hopes that someone may remember a detail that could further the investigation.

The FBI has a page dedicated to Little’s confessed murders – unmatched and therefore not yet definitively corroborated by law enforcement – on its website, which can be found here.

If you have any information linked to Little’s confessions, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.