FBI photographer found dead in Graham Co., deputies investigating

GRAHAM CO., NC (WSPA) – The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of an FBI photographer was found in the Nantahala National Forest Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body of Kathleen Polce Miller was found in the Big Santeetlah area of Graham County on October 7.

Miller was employed by the FBI as a forensic photographer in Huntsville, Alabama.

The sheriff’s office said her death is being looked into from “a criminal standpoint.”

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation, the United States Forest Service, and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s cause of death.