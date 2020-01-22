FBI offering reward for information on armed and dangerous suspect from Christmas Eve bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WJHL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking a suspect from an armed bank robbery in Indiana that occurred on Christmas Eve.

According to a release from the FBI Knoxville Field Office, the suspect is a white man last seen driving a black van, possibly a Dodge Caravan.

Photo: FBI

Photo: FBI

The FBI says at 8:20 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the suspect was seen on security footage pretending to use an ATM outside of a Fort Wayne, Indiana bank before it opened.

The suspect forced the second employee to arrive into the bank at gunpoint about 10 minutes later.

He then forced the employees to open the vault and lie facedown on the floor, then he told them to count to 100.

The suspect told the employees if they looked up, he would shoot them.

The suspect stuffed money into a red duffel bag and fled out the back door.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest and conviction.

During the robbery, the suspect can be seen in a black pea coat, a white and gray Under Armour baseball hat, a black hood and gloves. He also had a brown or reddish-coloured beard and moustache.