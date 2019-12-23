FBI issues nationwide search for 2 children believed to be in extreme danger

REXBURG, Idaho (KRON/CNN) – Authorities are searching for two children tied to a suspicious death case in Idaho.

Authorities said 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September.

The children’s mother and stepfather are wanted for questioning in connection with their disappearance.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the children’s mother, Lori Vallow, and their stepfather, Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

Both Vallow and Daybell went missing during a police investigation in November.

At that time, the couple had lied to police and said Vallow was staying with a family friend in Arizona.

The search for Vallow and Ryan started in November when police tried to conduct a welfare check on Vallow, who authorities say was adopted and has “special needs.”

Police said the family reported they hadn’t seen or spoken to Vallow since September, which later turned out to be false.

Daybell is under investigation after his former wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in their home in October.

While she was initially thought to have died from natural causes, officials said Tammy Daybell’s remains have since been exhumed and an autopsy is being conducted as authorities investigate what may be suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Lori Vallow is described as 5’6″, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Daybell is 6’3″, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Joshua Vallow is 4 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and responds to the nickname JJ.

Tylee Ryan is about 5 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.