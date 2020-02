SOUTH CAROLINA (WJHL) — The FBI is asking for people’s help to find a missing child that was last seen outside her South Carolina home on Monday.

6-year-old Faye Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. on Monday playing in front of her home in Cayce, SC.

She was wearing polka dot rain boots, a pink-flowered skirt and a black t-shirt with a neon design with the word “Peace” on the front.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to submit a tip HERE.