Family members devastated after 13-year-old shot to death in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A Savannah, Georgia family says they are beyond devastated after a teenager was shot and killed just outside of their home on Friday.

Family members tell News 3 they are mourning the loss of 13-year-old La’meya She’drea Mitchell.

“I saw something I can never unsee. To see your child laying there and nothing you can do,” recalled April Jones, La’meya’s mother. “You can’t run and touch her, run and hug her. I just want to know is she breathing? Is she alive?”

According to the Savannah Police Department, around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Jeremiah Seaton, 16, told officers that he shot his girlfriend.

SPD’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at the scene to discover La’meya outside of a home, dead from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that following the shooting, the suspect left the area and later arrived at the Central Precinct to report the incident.

Seaton has been taken into custody and charged with murder.







Memorial set up for 13-year-old La’meya

“My life is changed forever. Period,” Jones said. “I will never leave this house because I feel like I’m leaving my child’s spirit behind.”

News 3 is told La’meya attended Building Bridges Academy, a program in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

The school system released the following statement regarding her death:

We aware of the events involving two minors at a private residence that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our students. SCCPSS is deeply saddened and has taken appropriate responsive actions including the deployment of our school response teams and grief counselors. We extend our deepest condolences and our thoughts remain with all the affected families. As this remains an active Savannah Police Department investigation, we have no further information available.

The shooting is still under investigation. Funeral arrangements for La’meya have not yet been set.