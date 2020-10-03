Fact check: Trump campaign didn’t send fundraising email after COVID-19 diagnosis

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump arrives for a “Make America Great Again” rally at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, November 3, 2018 in Belgrade, Montana. – With rallies in Montana and Florida, a state he had already visited on Wednesday, Trump on Saturday is keeping up his relentless campaign schedule before Tuesday’s ballot, which has become a referendum on his unconventional presidency. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — You might have seen posts come across your social media feed saying President Donald Trump’s campaign sent an email asking supporters to donate as he recovers from COVID-19.

The Associated Press says the claim is not true.

Posts with the fundraising appeal circulated after Trump tweeted early Friday that he and wife, Melania, had tested positive.

The letter had a Trump-Pence logo similar to that used by the campaign. But the message was fabricated, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed to the AP.

“It’s fake and should not be taken seriously,” Murtaugh said in an email.

The fake fundraising appeal reads: “Friends, By now you have heard the news. President Trump and the First Lady has tested positive for the China Virus. The next few weeks will be difficult for Americans from all across the nation and we ask for your thoughts and prayers. He appreciates your unwavering support during this time and wants you to know that it has not gone unnoticed. President Trump would like to ask a favor. Will you please DONATE to help him recover from this disease? It is only fair since he has sacrificed millions of dollars to serve as your President. Help us reach our goal of 421 million to ensure our President will recover to serve another 4 years! He is fighting for all of us.”

Several social media users posted the fabricated letter, believing it was authentic.

“This is sinister and insulting. #TrumpCovid,” one Twitter user posted along with a screenshot of the false message. Later, the user posted a tweet with a correction.

Another Twitter user wrote, “If anyone accuses Democrats of playing politics today with the President’s health remind them it took the Trump campaign about an hour to put out a fundraising email seeking donations based on the President contracting the virus.” The post had over 3,000 retweets.

The White House said Friday that Trump remained in “good spirits” as he received treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.