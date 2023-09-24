NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former professional hockey player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Tennessee on Saturday, police have confirmed.

According to Metro Police, the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. in North Nashville at the intersection of Wheless Street and 14th Avenue North.

A motorcyclist — identified as 29-year-old Nicolas Kerdiles — was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on Wheless Street when he traveled through a stop sign and struck a BMW, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows that Kerdiles hit the driver’s side of the BMW SUV. The SUV remained on scene after the crash.

Kerdiles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died, officials said.

The Anaheim Ducks, an NHL team based in California, posted about Kerdiles’ death on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Kerdiles, born in Lewisville, Texas, was drafted by the Ducks in 2012. Before making his first appearance with the team in the 2016-17 season, Kerdiles played for the University of Wisconsin as well as the American Hockey League (AHL), the NHL’s primary developmental league. He ultimately played only three games with the Ducks before leaving the sport in 2018 to pursue real estate.

According to TMZ, Kerdiles was also previously engaged to Savannah Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of the reality television series “Chrisley Knows Best,” as well as its spin-off, “Growing Up Chrisley.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 20: Nic Kerdiles (L) and Savannah Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

On Saturday afternoon, Savannah shared a clip of the two kissing, saying, “I’m still hoping you respond to my text…”

Savannah posted the following statement on Instagram, along with a picture of her and Kerdiles: “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss you and I love you… I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you’… please send me a sign that you’re ok… maybe it’ll be thru [sic] a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake. We loved hard… and I can’t wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day”

Investigators said there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver. No charges are expected against the BMW driver.

No additional details have been released about the crash.