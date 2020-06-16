Entire Iowa high school baseball team kneels during national anthem

(CNN/WHO-DT) – An Iowa high school baseball team took a knee in protest during their game Monday night.

All of the players for Roosevelt High School in Des Moines knelt as the national anthem played.

The move follows Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest during the 2016 NFL season and comes as anti-police brutality protests continue around the world.

Roosevelt’s activities manager said he supported the team’s decision to kneel.

Monday night’s game at Principal Park was the team’s season opener.

Iowa is the first state to resume high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

