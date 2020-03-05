Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign, reports say

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign, according to several reports.
According to CNN, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts will announce her decision in a call with her staff Thursday morning.
The suspension of her campaign comes after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday. That included a loss in the Democratic presidential primary in her state of Massachusetts.
There are now just three remaining Democrats in the race: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
