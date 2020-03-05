1  of  2
Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign, reports say

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to supporters at a primary election night rally, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign, according to several reports.

According to CNN, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts will announce her decision in a call with her staff Thursday morning.

The suspension of her campaign comes after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday. That included a loss in the Democratic presidential primary in her state of Massachusetts.

There are now just three remaining Democrats in the race: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

