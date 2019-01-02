Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
WAUKESHA, Wisc. (KRON) - A homeowner in Wisconsin called the cops early Tuesday after she found a stranger asleep in her house, on her dog's bed.
Police said the man likely got inside the home through a side door that was unlocked, according to WITI.
Authorities said the man was "heavily intoxicated" after celebrating New Year's Eve, "accidentally entered the wrong residence" and fell asleep with her Mastiff named Benton on the doggie bed.
The man was not charged, police said.
“They told me it could have been a lot worse. (The young man) didn’t know where he was. He couldn’t see — his glasses were tossed around the living room somewhere” said Lynn Sarver, Benton’s owner, told WITI. “He was very apologetic.”
