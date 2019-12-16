Drunk driver who killed passenger pardoned by Kentucky governor

(CNN) – Kentucky Republican Governor Matt Bevin pardoned a man who killed his passenger in a drunk driving crash.

Michael Andrew Hardy was sentenced to 20 years for killing Jeremy Pryor in 2014.

Hardy only served fewer than four years thanks to Bevin’s pardon, which was with a condition he not drink again.

It is unclear which state entity is supposed to monitor Hardy.

A family representative says the pardon is a slap on the face to the Pryor family, the judicial system, prosecutors and police officers who worked to put Hardy behind bars.

The order was one of 428 pardons and commutations Bevin issued since his narrow loss in November to Democrat Andy Beshear.