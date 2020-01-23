UPDATE: Police have shared a picture of the needle with WKRG News 5:
STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) –A frightening surprise for a Baldwin County driver just trying to fill up their car.
Loxley Police say the driver was stuck by an IV needle that was hidden, taped under the pump.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep us updated.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Driver stuck by medical needle hidden under gas pump in Baldwin County, Alabama
- TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing 12-year-old girl
- Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office: K-9 bites cow, deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy
- Man dies after being attacked by his rooster on way to cockfight
- KPD: Man arrested after reportedly stealing binoculars from hospital gift shop