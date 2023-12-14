(KTLA) – Doritos is betting that its new nacho cheese-flavored liquor is all that and a bag of chips.

The PepsiCo-owned brand has released a new spirit based on its nacho cheese-flavored chips “that smells and tastes just like the real thing,” a news release said.

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit. (PepsiCo Design)

The company partnered with Empirical, a business known for making spirits with creative flavors, to release the Empirical x Doritos Nacho Cheese Spirit. The product will be available for a limited time.

The drink’s flavor contains notes of “Nacho Cheese, corn tostada, umami and a hint of acidity.” The real nacho cheese flavor is retained “through vacuum distillation,” according to the news release.

The new drink will be available online and at select markets in California and New York for a suggested retail price of $65.

Customers who purchase the spirit can also make three cocktails, “Mary Mary,” “Doritos Bangarang” and “Double Triangle Margarita,” all of which are subtle nods to the Doritos company.

Directions on how to make the drinks can be found here.