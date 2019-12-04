Donors paid off all layaway accounts at Illinois Walmart

CANTON, Ill. (centralillinoisproud.com)– Tuesday, Walmart shoppers in Canton walked into a pleasant surprise.

The parents of Walmart store manager, Mike Noonan, spent thousands of dollars to pay off 79 layaway accounts. Noonan’s parents don’t live in Canton and never have, but desired to do an act of kindness like this for a while.

“I was very emotional on my lunch just because it means so much to my family to do this,” Noonan said. “My family has been through rough times just like every family has been through rough times, we thought it was important for us to do something for the community of Canton.”

This service brought several customers to tears. Akeylah Dugan was one of those people.

“I know it surprised a bunch of people especially people going through hard times like myself and my family,” Dugan said.

She said her daughter was just diagnosed with epilepsy, which has put a large strain on her family. Now, that her balance is paid off she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you did for us God bless you guys,” Dugan said.

Christine Walker was another shopper who couldn’t hold back her tears after hearing the good news. She was in the process of making payments on a Christmas gift for her son.

“I’m amazed,” Walker said. “I’m just so appreciative for someone to do something like that I really appreciate it.”

Customers said this generous donation inspired them to pay it forward.

“If I can help anybody this year I’m going to try to,” Walker said.

Shoppers have until Dec. 9 to pick-up their items from layaway. After that date, items will go back on the shelf.