Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – The Dominican Republic’s lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from “guarded” to “good.”

