Dog faces euthanasia due to maltreatment, Kentucky man arrested

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after a Bell County deputy and a landlord entered a residence to find a dog suffering from malnourishment and the mange.

Joshua Shane Blevins, 34, is facing torture of dog/cat with serious physical injury or death, according to our news partner WRIL.

Blevins landlord called the Bell County Sheriff’s Department around 1:20 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Rae May Road. The landlord advised the deputy he was evicting Blevins.

The two were met with a strong odor of ammonia and feces. A dog was also heard barking in the living room area which was barricaded off by furniture.

The deputy found a German shepherd hiding in a corner severely malnourished and dehydrated. The floor was covered with feces and urine without any place for the dog to walk without stepping in it, according to the deputy.

Bell County Animal Control was contacted, and due to the nature of its injuries caused by the extreme living conditions, the animal will have to be euthanized.

During the investigation, Blevins arrived at the home and was immediately taken into custody. Blevins was booked into the Bell County Detention Center.