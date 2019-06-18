Disney World raises prices on most annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World has raised the cost of most of its annual passes, according to the park’s website.

The shift comes in advance of the planned August public opening of Galaxy’s Edge.

Visitors from both in and out of state can see some significant increases on their annual passes, in some cases more than $150 a year.

The following passes have been affected:

-Epcot After 4 Annual Pass now $309 (was $289)

-Disney Silver Pass now $519 (was $479)

-Disney Gold Pass now $699 (was $609)

-Disney Platinum Pass now $899 (was $749)

-Disney Platinum Plus Pass now $999 (was $849)

Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in October, an increase of more than 10 percent on one of its plans at the time.