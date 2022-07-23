The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques at Disney Parks are making a slight change to the titles of their employees. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(NEXSTAR) – Disney Parks will use newer, more gender-inclusive language to describe the employees who work at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques, according to a representative for Disney.

The workers at the boutique, who were formerly known as “Fairy Godmothers-in-Training,” are now called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

“With the wave of a magic wand — plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade — our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning,” reads a current description of the Magic Kingdom’s boutique. “Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories — even a Disney costume.”

The boutiques, which had closed amid the pandemic, are reopening at Disney World and Disneyland on Aug. 25, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed in late June. In that blog post, the employees were already referred to as “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” An older blog post from before the pandemic had referred to the workers as “Fairy Godmothers-in-Training.”

A representative for Disney Parks, however, told Nexstar that Disney had actually made a decision to switch over to the gender-inclusive titles in 2020, but the implementation was delayed when the boutiques were shuttered amid the pandemic. The new titles were chosen to allow cast members of any gender to feel accepted and welcome while working at the shops, according to the rep.

Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques are located at Disneyland, Disney World and Disney cruise ships. Locations at Disney Springs, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, will be reopening at a later date, according to the Disney Parks Blog.