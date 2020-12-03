DISH Network removes Nexstar stations from system after refusal to reach new agreement

(WJHL) – DISH Network has officially removed 164 local television stations owned by Nexstar Inc. from its system as of Wednesday night.

According to a release from Nexstar, DISH made the decision at 7 p.m. to remove stations owned by Nexstar in a total of 115 markets.

DISH has refused to reach a new distribution agreement to allow it to air Nexstar programming, according to the release.

WGN America, Nexstar’s cable network, has also been removed from DISH’s system.

The release says that in 2020, DISH has dropped programming offered by The E.W. Scripps Company, Apollo, Mission Broadcasting, the NFL Network, and 21 regional sports networks.

Nexstar officials remind viewers across the country that this will result in the loss of access to local and national news during a pandemic and presidential transition. DISH subscribers will also lose access to NFL and college football games provided by other Nexstar partners.

Negotiations for a new agreement between Nexstar and DISH began in July, but DISH was unable to offer Nexstar fair market rates and include WGN in its proposals.

Nexstar officials say they were left with no choice but to reject an extension of the agreement.

The release says that Nexstar still hopes to quickly find a resolution to return programming to DISH subscribers.

Consumers and viewers affected by DISH Network’s proposed blackout can contact DISH Network directly at 9601 South Meridian Boulevard, Englewood, CO 80112 and by phone at (800) 333-3474 or (303) 723-1000.