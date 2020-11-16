Dillon Passage, husband of ‘Tiger King,’ arrested, charged with DWI

Joe Exotic and Dillon Passage in a photo Exotic posted on his Instagram account following Passage’s arrest in Travis County. (Courtesy: Joe Exotic)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Dillon Passage, one of the stars of Netflix’s hit true-crime docuseries “Tiger King,” was arrested Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated in Texas.

Passage, who is married to the series’ namesake “Tiger King” zookeeper Joe Exotic, was arrested by the Manor Police Department after failing a sobriety test.

The 25-year-old was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, search or transport.

He was booked into the Travis County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

Passage’s husband, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot, which was the focus of the 2019 Netflix show.

“Tiger King,” which has gone on to become one of Netflix’s most successful shows of all-time, debuted in March.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Joe Exotic wrote in part, “I am just glad that no one was hurt learning such a lesson that drinking and driving is something to take very seriously. I love my husband and will be there for him, just as he has been for me.”