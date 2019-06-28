Democratic candidates trade barbs in debate, criticize President Trump

(WJHL) — Democratic presidential candidates hoping to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 sparred Thursday night for the second round of debates in Miami, Florida.

Night two’s participants, assigned at random, featured more of the higher-polling competitors. Frontrunner Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris took center stage with six other contenders.

When the candidates were not trading barbs against each other, they turned their attention to president trump.

“Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation. We do have enormous income inequality,” said Biden.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar and a racist,” said Sen. Sanders.

President Trump got in a few words of his own on Twitter after the panel was asked if their health plans would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.