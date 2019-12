BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – A plane full of passengers slid off a taxiway Sunday.

64 people were onboard the Delta plane flying from New York’s La Guardia to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Delta says the plane left the taxiway on its way to the gate.

Passengers were then bused to the gate. No injuries were reported. Delta said it will be extending “a gesture of goodwill” to customers for the inconvenience.