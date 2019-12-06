(WJHL) — December 6 is National Miners Day, a day dedicated to honoring the contributions and sacrifices of the nation’s miners, past and present.

Congress made December 6 National Miners Day in 2009.

The day is also a reminder of the worst mining disaster in the country’s history. On December 6, 1907, explosions ripped through the No. 6 and No. 8 mines in Monongah, West Virginia, killing 362 men and boys.

The disaster led to new safety regulations and the creation of the Bureau of Mines in 1910. The bureau would later become the Mine Safety and Health Administration, or MSHA.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 192,000 people are employed by the mining industry and about 335,000 are employed in mining support. In recent years, the number of employed coal miners has declined due to an industry downturn.

Here is the resolution that designated December 6 as National Miners Day: