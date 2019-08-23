Deadly disease found in white-tailed deer in Southern WV

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A deadly virus has been detected in white-tailed deer in southern West Virginia, according to officers with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

DNR officials said deer have been found dead in Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties. A lab in Georgia confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease was found in the deer. Blue Tongue Virus has not been detected at this time.

The Division of Natural Resources is surveying the extent of the disease outbreak in the state. They said it could cause local reductions in the deer herd of 20% or less. The last large outbreaks of this disease in West Virginia were in 1996, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

This disease is not contagious people, and EHD is not related to chronic wasting disease which has been detected in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Morgan Counties.

Landowners and hunters in the Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier County region should report sick or dead deer to the DNR District 4 Office located in Beckley at 304-256-6947.