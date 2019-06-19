National

Dairy Queen to give out free ice cream cones Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Friday, June 21 marks the first official day of summer, and the longest day of the year just became one of the sweetest.

Dairy Queen has announced that they will be giving out free ice cream cones on Friday at participating locations.

To get your free cone, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.  

To download the app, click here.

If you need to look for Dairy Queen locations, click here.

