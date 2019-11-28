LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5

Customs and Border Protection seizes over 5K fake IDs in Kentucky

National

by: CNN Newsdesk

Posted: / Updated:

KENTUCKY (CNN) – Border officials in Kentucky confiscated more than 5,000 fake identity documents.

The fraudulent documents came from China and were intercepted on their way to New York.

About 2,900 of the IDs were already completed fake driver’s licenses from a variety of states. More than 3,100 of them were blanks that could be finished up later.

Officials say fake ID’s can be used to commit a number of crimes. One of the intended recipients is a person with a child rape conviction. Authorities believe this person provides minors with fake ID’s in exchange for sex.

The ID’s are thought to be connected to similar shipments that have been intercepted recently.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss