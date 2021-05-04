Cult leader found mummified, wrapped in Christmas lights in Colorado home; 7 charged

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Seven people with suspected ties to the “Love Has Won” cult are facing charges after the body of the religious group’s leader was found at a home in Colorado.

Amy Carlson, 45, who was known as “Mother God” by her followers, was found dead in a home in the small, rural town of Moffat on Wednesday, April 28, according to arrest affidavits for the suspects, who are each charged with abuse of a corpse.

The remains were found in a back bedroom lying on a bed wrapped in what appeared to be a sleeping bag. What appeared to be glitter-type makeup was found around the woman’s eyes. The body was decorated with Christmas tree lights and “appeared to be set up in some type of shrine,” the warrant said.

A follower told investigators he knew the woman as Lia Carlson, and a Saguache County sheriff’s corporal wrote in the affidavits that Carlson is believed to be the group’s leader. It’s unclear why the follower provided the name Lia.

A spokesperson said the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased female in a residence and a concern of child abuse.

According to the arrest warrants for the seven people, Miguel Lamboy, 42, who is believed to be part of the group, opened his home to members when they needed a place to stay on April 27.

Lamboy left the house and returned to find the body of whom he knew to be Lia Carlson. Lamboy said the body appeared to be mummified with Carlson’s teeth exposed through the lips, the warrant said.

Lamboy tried to leave the home with his son, but the group would not let him take the child. Lamboy went to the Salida Police Department to report the dead woman. Because his residence is in Saguache County, the report was handed over to the sheriff’s office.

Thirty-year-old Ryan Kramer, 35-year-old Christopher Royer, 35-year-old Sarah Rudolph, 47-year-old Karin Raymond, 45-year-old Jason Castillo, 32-year-old John Robertson and 52-year-old Obdulia Franco were arrested and booked on abuse of a corpse and two counts of child abuse into Rio Grande County Jail.

Lamboy’s son and Raymond’s 13-year-old daughter were removed from the home and placed with social services. Lamboy and his son have since been reunited.

According to the affidavits, the sheriff’s office has received “many complaints” from families across the U.S. alleging “Love Has Won” is brainwashing people and stealing their money.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.