Cruise ships change itineraries to avoid Dorian

In this Monday, May 19, 2014 photo, the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Ecstasy leaves the Port of Miami as it passes Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian has continued to cause disruption in travel plans, leaving some stranded in Tampa this weekend.

A number of cruise lines have announced itinerary changes and cancellations, as well as port closures.

Carnival Miracle departed a day early on Saturday in anticipation of a potential port closure, adding one day to the cruise.

Guests who were not able to travel on the extended duration can cancel and receive a future credit by contacting 1-800-CARNIVAL.

The port said its fleet operations center in Miami is actively monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact on the following cruises:

JACKSONVILLE

Carnival Ecstasy (Sept. 5, 2019)

Cruise officials say there’s a chance Carnival Ecstasy will not be able to return to Jacksonville on Thursday. In case the port closes, the ship will be ready to dock as soon as it reopens.

PORT CANAVERAL

Carnival Breeze (Aug. 31, 2019)

There are no changes to the itinerary. To sign up for text alerts, text CCL10 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Liberty (Sept. 2, 2019) – CANCELLED

Guests can receive a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items

Carnival Elation (Sept. 2, 2019)

Carnival Elations will depart on Sept. 5 and return on Sept. 7 with a visit to Naussau. Guests will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Those who cancel can get a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare.

PORTMIAMI

Carnival Conquest (Aug. 31, 2019)

There are no changes to the itinerary. To sign up for text alerts, text CCL8 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Sensation (Aug. 31, 2019)

The cruise will now visit Grand Turk on Sept. 2, Half Moon Cay on Sept. 3 and Nassau on Sept. 4. Sign up for text alerts by texting CCL7 to CRUISE (278473).

Carnival Victory (Sept. 2, 2019)

The cruise departs on Sept. 4 with one port of call to be determined. Guests will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Those who cancel can get a future cruise credit for the full amount of their cruise fare.

Carnival Horizon (Sept. 1, 2019)

“PortMiami is closed to inbound traffic. Port officials approved Carnival Horizon to dock this evening to give guests aboard the opportunity to disembark, with the requirement that it depart later tonight. Our request to remain docked in port through Sunday afternoon was denied. Regrettably, guests who are already in town for the September 1 cruise will not be able to board the ship this evening. The port is expected to re-open as early as Monday or as late as Wednesday. Embarkation for your cruise will be delayed and we now plan to operate a shortened cruise, on the day the ship returns to Miami. Given the shortened duration, you may cancel and receive a 100% future cruise credit if you elect not to travel. Guests who elect to sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages, along with a refund of any canceled shore excursions. We know how much you are looking forward to your cruise and we sincerely regret this delay. We will provide you with another update as soon as we know when the ship is returning to Miami. Please sign up for text alerts by texting CCL5 to CRUISE (278473).”

LATEST STORIES: