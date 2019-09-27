Country music icon Reba McEntire to receive ‘Artist of a Lifetime’ award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — CMT shared a news release on Thursday that Reba McEntire will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award presented by Ram Trucks at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year event.

According to the CMT website, “she shared that she was honored, because she is still having fun after a lifetime in country music. “I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun! For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of a Lifetime is pretty special,” McEntire said.

