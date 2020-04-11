Conagra recalling more than 65 tons of popular frozen chicken product

(CNN Newsource) — A popular low-calorie brand is recalling more than 65 tons of a frozen chicken product.

The USDA announced that Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of Healthy Choice Frozen Chicken Bowls.

The products is specifically labeled “Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta and Farro”

The company says they have received customer complaints about small rocks being in the product.

There have been no report of injuries.

USDA says the bowls were produced on Jan. 23 of this year and have best by date of Oct. 19.

Conagra Brands says customers looking for a refund should reach out to its consumer care department.

Learn more about the recall HERE.