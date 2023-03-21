STAMFORD, Conn. (WGN) – Legendary comedian Andy Kaufman’s legacy continues to grow almost 30 years after his passing.

According to the WWE website, Kaufman will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class, along side Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta.

“The rivalry between (WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler) and Kaufman became national news leading to a legendary exchange on ‘Late Night with David Letterman,'” the WWE wrote.

“Kaufman’s interactions with Lawler transformed the business and opened up pathways for future cross-over Superstars such as Johnny Knoxville who honored the comedian with his WrestleMania 38 ring gear.”

Kaufman was best known for his unorthodox style of stand-up comedy, as well as perforance on “Taxi.” His turn as a wrestler was even dramatized in the 1999 biopic “Man on the Moon,” starring Jim Carrey as Kaufman.

Andy Kaufman died in 1985, after a battle with cancer. He was 35.

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be streamed on Peacock on Friday, March 31.