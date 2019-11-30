Colorado rock slide closes I-70 for second time in a week

DUMONT, Colo. (CNN) – Interstate-70 near Dumont, Colorado is now open again after being closed in both directions for hours Friday due to a rock slide. It’s the same area where a rock slide happened earlier this week.

It’s a sight most people won’t see, miles of empty Interstate 70, not a car in sight, with closures both directions through Clear Creek County.

Drivers like John Delong, stuck in the middle of it, are trying to get back to the front range after a day skiing at Winter Park. Rockfall mitigation efforts putting the brakes on their return trip.

“We had to make a choice left or right,” Delong said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve watched CDOT bring rocks down here. Our crew was in this same parking lot, May 2017.

CDOT doing mitigation in the same rock, drone 4 flying over those operations then. This day even more unstable rocks pulled off the cliff. Crews cleaning up the piles down below.

These slides and the mitigation efforts that follow snarling traffic for miles, forcing skiers to detour hours out of the way.

But CDOT tells us their top priority is keeping people safe, even if that means closing this vital link through the state.