Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a man after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about eight miles southeast of Southwest Pass, La., Sunday.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert from an emergency locator transmitter at 11:46 a.m.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 1:04 p.m. and located the man, who was the only person aboard the plane.

The man was in the water and wearing a life jacket.

The aircrew hoisted the man and transported him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero in stable condition.

“This is a great example of how being prepared can help the Coast Guard locate and rescue you if you need assistance,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Ward, an aircraft commander at Air Station New Orleans. “Wearing a life jacket and having an emergency locator device onboard, including an emergency position indicating radio beacon on board a vessel, greatly increases your chances of survival and being rescued.”