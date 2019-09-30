‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known actress from the 90s has been arrested in Pasco County.

Stacey Dash, who starred as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 teen comedy “Clueless,” was arrested and charged with domestic battery Sunday night in New Port Richey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at an apartment on Avana Way just before 8 p.m. Deputies say 52-year-old Dash got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office.

An arrest report says Dash pushed the victim and slapped him in the face. The victim suffered red scratch marks on his arm from being pushed, deputies say.

Dash was taken into custody for domestic battery and taken to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility.

After appearing in “Clueless,” Dash went on to reprise her role in a TV spin-off with the same name. Since then, she’s made appearances in several television shows and movies and was featured in one of Kanye West’s music videos.

Dash was hired as a contributor on Fox News in 2014. Her contract was not renewed and she left the network in 2017.

In 2018, Dash announced she was running for Congress as a Republican in California’s 44th congressional district. She dropped out of the race about a month later.

Page Six reported last year that Dash secretly married lawyer Jeffrey Marty in Florida in April. Marty is her fourth husband.

MORE STORIES: