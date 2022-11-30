(NEXSTAR) — British musician Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

McVie’s death was confirmed by the band Wednesday. BBC News reports McVie’s family also confirmed she “died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family.”

In a statement, Fleetwood Mac wrote:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.” Fleetwood Mac

One of Fleetwood Mac’s most unique signatures is shared lead vocals among some of its members — in addition to McVie, members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham also served behind the mic. McVie voiced and helped pen many of Fleetwood’s biggest hits, including “Everywhere,” “Say You Love Me” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

While the band’s membership has changed throughout the years, perhaps its most notable lineup included McVie and then-husband John McVie during the recording and touring for the iconic 1977 album “Rumours.”

The album — which contains some of the band’s mega hits — is legendary for the struggles McVie and her bandmates faced during its recording. The McVies divorced during the “Rumours” era, while Nicks and Buckingham also ended their relationship around the same time.

