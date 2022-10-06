WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– A shocking viral video that appears to show a West Memphis Chick-Fil-A employee spitting in a bowl of chicken batter has left some customers disgusted.

The video appears to show one employee filming another as he sticks his face in a batter bowl and spits in it.

The video has since been removed, but it has sparked major backlash on social media.

Jonathan Cardwell, the operator of the West Memphis location, could not be reached for comment. However, on the company’s Facebook page, he apologized for the incident and assured the public the two employees involved were fired.

“We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above. You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here,” the statement said in part.

Customers who spoke with News Channel 11’s sisters station in the area, WREG, said they hope the business, which only opened in 2020, isn’t too badly affected.

“I would say that it’s definitely unfortunate but I wouldn’t let one employee justify what should happen with business,” said customer Skylar Hampton.

When WREG asked the Arkansas Department of Health if they plan to investigate, they responded with the following statement:

“The Arkansas Department of Health takes all restaurant complaints seriously and will follow up with an inspection of the facility. Our environmental health specialists will investigate the complaint and if the statements made in the complaint are found to be occurring, we will implement interventions to correct the issues.”