Charge upgraded to murder for NC man after victim dies from severe burns

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Asheville Police Department (APD) has charged Robert Charles Austin, 66, of Asheville with first degree murder after a man who was lit on fire passed away died Thursday.

APD discovered 58 year-old Larry Donnell Alston suffering from severe burns when responding to a call just before 2 a.m. Sunday at 1360 Tunnel Road.

The initial investigation indicated someone had poured an accelerant on the man and ignited the substance.

Alston was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health Burn Center in Winston-Salem on Sunday where he passed away due to his injuries at approximately 4 a.m. on Thursday.

APD arrested Austin on Wednesday as a result of the incident.

APD is asking for help from the public in identifying two potential witnesses in the case.

The drivers of the white GMC Sierra pickup truck and silver Jeep Liberty SUV depicted in the surveillance photos may have information that would be beneficial to the investigation due to their presence in the area not long before the incident took place.

GMC Sierra

Jeep Liberty

Neither driver is considered a suspect in the case.

Anyone who has information concerning the incident in question or potential witnesses is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous with both numbers.