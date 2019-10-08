CEO: Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed $5M worth of rifles

A Dick’s Sporting Goods store is seen in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday that it will immediately end sales of assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines at all of its stores and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Dick’s had cut off sales of […]

(CNN) – Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed more than $5 million dollars worth of “assault-style” rifles, according to CEO Ed Stack who made the announcement in an interview with CBS News.

He said the company turned the weapons into scrap metal.

The move comes after Dick’s made the decision last year to stop carrying the rifles following the 2018 mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

The shooter had purchased a shotgun from Dick’s.

Even though it wasn’t the weapon used in the shooting, that largely impacted the company’s actions.

Dick’s also said it would stop selling high capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age to 21 from 18.

Stack said in the CBS interview that the changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are also grappling with gun sales following mass shootings across the country.

Walmart announced last month that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales. The company also asked customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores, even in open-carry states.

