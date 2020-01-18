CDC updates vaping language on website

(CNN Newsource) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed verbiage from its website this week, suggesting that people refrain from all vaping products during its investigation into vaping-related lung injury.

The CDC previously urged people to refrain from using all e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Now, the agency is focusing on all THC containing products, recommending people avoiding THC-containing e-cigs or vaping products, especially ones from friends or online dealers.

The agency released a report on Tuesday, saying patients with vaping lung injuries tend

The CDC says people using nictine vaping products to replace cigarettes should not go back to smoking. They recommend consider using FDA – approved ways of quitting instead.

The agency also says people should not add Vitamin E Acetate to their e-cigarettes, saying the thickener has been strongly linked to injury cases.