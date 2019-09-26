CDC reports 805 lung injury cases linked to vaping

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market. No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJHL) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been 805 reported cases of lung injury related to electronic cigarettes.

PREVIOUS STORY: US official expects ‘hundreds more’ cases of vaping illness.

In a press release posted Thursday, the CDC said the cases are stretched across 46 states and the Virgin Islands. Twelve deaths from the outbreak have been confirmed in 10 states.

The CDC reported sex and age data for 373 cases:

72% of the cases are male.

67% of the cases are 18 to 34 years old.

38% of the cases are in people younger than 21

17% of the cases are in people 35 or older.

All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette use .

Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

READ MORE: Health officials warn of vaping-related lung disease.

The report says experts don’t yet know the specific cause of the lung injuries and that no specific e-cigarette, product or substance has been linked to all cases.

The CDC recommends that those who are concerned about these health risks refrain from using e-cigarettes until there is more information.

The CDC notes that the increase in reported cases from last week ” represents both new cases and recent reporting of previously-identified cases to CDC.”

Read more at cdc.gov.