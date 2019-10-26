CDC REPORT: Suicide rate shows alarming trend among teens in U.S.

(WJHL) – A new report from the National Vital Statistics System shows an alarming trend for young people across the U.S. involving suicide rates.

The report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month shows suicide rates for 10 to 24-year-olds increased from 6.8 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 10.6 percent in 2017.

The report also shows that homicide rates for young people actually declined from 2007 to 2014, but then increased in 2017.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 1,163 recorded suicide deaths in the state for 2017.

If you or know someone who may be battling mental health issues, please call the toll-free national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.