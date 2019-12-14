CDC report shows increase in flu cases in Tennessee and Virginia

(WJHL) – At least 1,300 people have died from the flu in the U.S. so far this season, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It released a preliminary estimate for the season Friday.

Health officials reported 2.6 million people have contracted the flu so far. Of the flu-related deaths, ten of the victims were children.

Last week every state except Alaska saw a significant spread of the virus.

The CDC is reporting widespread activity for the flu in portions of the south, including right here in Tennessee and Virginia.