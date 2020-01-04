CDC: Flu activity high in 34 states

(WJHL/CBS) – Alarming new numbers about the nationwide flu outbreak.

Flu activity is now high in 34 states with cases now reaching epidemic levels across the region.

It hasn’t been this widespread this early in the season in more than a decade. An estimated 2,900 people have died.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee and Virginia still remain under widespread status for flu activity.