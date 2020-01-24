CDC: Chicago woman becomes 2nd US case of new virus from China

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Chicago woman has become the second U.S. patient diagnosed with the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

Health officials say the 60-year-old woman returned from a trip to China on Jan. 13 without showing any signs of illness, but a few days later she called her doctor to report feeling sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the woman is doing well, but is hospitalized to prevent the spread of the virus and anyone she had close contact with is being monitored.

CDC officials say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.