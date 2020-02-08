CBS News: First American death confirmed from coronavirus

BEIJING (AP/WJHL) — CBS News confirmed overnight that the first American death from the coronavirus has been reported.

China is recording more confirmed cases of the new virus, as the death toll grows and countries around the world enforce stricter measures to contain the spread. Fatalities have increased to 722 on the Chinese mainland, almost all of them in and around the epicenter of Wuhan in central Hubei province.

A 60-year-old American is among the new fatalities in Wuhan. That’s according to a statement from the U.S. embassy.

China’s ruling Communist Party faces continuing anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.